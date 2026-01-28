:be Aktie
Dividend Growers: 2 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 7 Years
There are hundreds of dividend-paying stocks on equity markets. Some are fairly unimpressive. They seldom increase payouts and are more than willing to pause dividend payments altogether if they encounter challenges. Others are the polar opposites: They offer regular dividend hikes even through the most challenging times. That's the kind of dividend investors want. Let's discuss two companies that fit this profile: Visa (NYSE: V) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). These dividend stocks could join the $1 trillion club within seven years.Image source: Getty Images.Visa, a leading financial services company, likely won't need seven years to become a trillion-dollar stock. With a current market cap of $623 billion, that would require a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7% -- well below the average for broader equities, and Visa is no average company. As one of the largest payment processors in the world, Visa collects a fee for every debit and credit card transaction it facilitates.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
