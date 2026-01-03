:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
03.01.2026 11:30:00
Dividend Growers: 3 Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Million in 36 Years.
Dividend growers have been high-performing investments over the long term. The typical dividend growth stock in the S&P 500 has delivered an average annualized total return of 10.2% over the past 50 years, according to data from Hartford Funds and Ned Davis Research. They have outperformed companies with no change in their dividend policy (6.8% return) and dividend non-payers (4.3%). To put the returns of dividend growth stocks into perspective, a $30,000 investment would be worth just over $1 million in about 36 years at a 10.2% annualized rate of return. Several companies have exceptional records of increasing their dividends and growing shareholder value over multiple decades, including NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), Realty Income (NYSE: O), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). Given the historical returns of dividend growth stocks, a $30,000 investment across this trio could be worth $1 million in 36 years.
