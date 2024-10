Dividend Growth Master Class: The Coca-Cola Strategy

Walk into a grocery store in around 200 countries across the world and you'll find Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) products for sale. Its name is almost synonymous with soda, but The company sells a range of beverage products from tea and coffee to juice and sports drinks to soda of various kinds.If you are looking for a well run consumer staples company, this industry giant, which has been in existence since 1886, should be on your shortlist. But Coca-Cola will probably be most interesting to dividend investors. Here's why.Coca-Cola's many strengths include its iconic brands, massive distribution network, huge marketing budget, and its size (which allows it to swallow up smaller competitors with hot new products). The company is the king of the non-alcoholic beverage sector and it is unlikely that it will be dethroned anytime soon. That has translated into a lot of good news for dividend investors over the years.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool