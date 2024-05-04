Einfach und sicher Bitcoin kaufen: Mit dem Code "FINANZEN" sparen Sie 21% der Gebühren auf die ersten 6 Monate bei Coinfinity. Jetzt loslegen-w-
04.05.2024 17:55:00

Dividend Investors Love Coca-Cola Stock and Pepsi Stock. But This Other Beverage Stock Might Be Poised for Better Dividend Growth.

When it comes to dividend investing, one could do worse than beverage giants The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP). Both companies have two key traits that dividend investors crave: Predictability and high yields.Coca-Cola and Pepsi are two of the most predictable dividend payers on the market. Both companies have paid and increased their dividends for more than 50 years (61 years and 51 years, respectively), earning them the prestigious title Dividend King.Coca-Cola and Pepsi are also both considered to have high-yield dividends -- a yield is how much investors get back compared to the value of the investment. The yield for Coca-Cola is over 3%, whereas the yield for Pepsi is just below that. But as the chart below shows, the yield for both companies is more than double the average for the S&P 500.

01.05.24 Coca-Cola Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
30.04.24 Coca-Cola Buy UBS AG
30.04.24 Coca-Cola Outperform RBC Capital Markets
30.04.24 Coca-Cola Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
19.04.24 Coca-Cola Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Aktien in diesem Artikel

:be AG Inhaber-Akt 2,20 -8,33% :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Coca-Cola Co. 57,48 -0,83% Coca-Cola Co.
PepsiCo Inc. 163,08 -0,62% PepsiCo Inc.

US-Börsen mit freundlichem Wochenausklang -- ATX geht kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- DAX schließt im Plus -- Hang Seng letztlich mit Gewinnen - Feiertag in Japan und Schanghai
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrschte vor dem Wochenende Zurückhaltung. Beim deutschen Leitindex waren am Freitag höhere Kurse zu sehen. Die US-Börsen verbuchten vor dem Wochenende Gewinne. An der Börse in Hongkong ging es zum Wochenschluss aufwärts.

