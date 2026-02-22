Medtronic Aktie
WKN DE: A14M2J / ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115
|
22.02.2026 16:08:00
Dividend Medtech Giant Medtronic Is Built to Survive Any Market Crash
The terms "dividend" and "healthcare stock" usually aren't mentioned in the same sentence. They're almost unavoidable together when talking about Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), however. The company is not only a regular dividend payer, but also a frequent raiser, having lifted its distribution for 48 years in a row. But this is far from its only advantage. Medtronic offers a wide range of products for treating various and sundry medical conditions. This makes the company's stock highly recession-resistant, as spending on essential procedures and care is often non-negotiable for people with health issues. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Medtronic PLC
|
19.02.26
|S&P 500-Papier Medtronic-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Medtronic von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
16.02.26
|Ausblick: Medtronic zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
12.02.26