Medtronic Aktie

Medtronic für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14M2J / ISIN: IE00BTN1Y115

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.02.2026 16:08:00

Dividend Medtech Giant Medtronic Is Built to Survive Any Market Crash

The terms "dividend" and "healthcare stock" usually aren't mentioned in the same sentence. They're almost unavoidable together when talking about Medtronic (NYSE: MDT), however. The company is not only a regular dividend payer, but also a frequent raiser, having lifted its distribution for 48 years in a row. But this is far from its only advantage. Medtronic offers a wide range of products for treating various and sundry medical conditions. This makes the company's stock highly recession-resistant, as spending on essential procedures and care is often non-negotiable for people with health issues. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Medtronic PLC

mehr Nachrichten