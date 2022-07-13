Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd (GKP)

13-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

13 July 2022 Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) (Gulf Keystone, GKP or the Company) Dividend Payment At Gulf Keystone's 2022 Annual General Meeting on 24 June 2022, the Company's shareholders approved a special dividend of $50 million. The payment is equivalent to 23.122 US cents per Common Share of the Company. It has been converted into pounds sterling at a rate of $1:£0.8451 prevailing on 12 July 2022, and hence a dividend of 19.540p per Common Share will be paid on 29 July 2022 to those shareholders on the register of members of the Company as at 15 July 2022. Enquiries: Gulf Keystone: +44 (0) 20 7514 1400 Aaron Clark, Head of Investor Relations aclark@gulfkeystone.com Celicourt Communications: +44 (0) 20 8434 2754 Mark Antelme Jimmy Lea GKP@Celicourt.uk or visit: www.gulfkeystone.com Notes to Editors: Gulf Keystone Petroleum Ltd. (LSE: GKP) is a leading independent operator and producer in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq. Further information on Gulf Keystone is available on its website www.gulfkeystone.com Disclaimer This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements that are subject to the risks and uncertainties associated with the oil & gas exploration and production business. These statements are made by the Company and its Directors in good faith based on the information available to them up to the time of their approval of this announcement but such statements should be treated with caution due to inherent risks and uncertainties, including both economic and business factors and/or factors beyond the Company's control or within the Company's control where, for example, the Company decides on a change of plan or strategy. This announcement has been prepared solely to provide additional information to shareholders to assess the Group's strategies and the potential for those strategies to succeed. This announcement should not be relied on by any other party or for any other purpose.

