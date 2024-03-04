|
04.03.2024 08:00:00
Dividend payment ex-date of Arco Vara AS
Arco Vara AS informs that the list of shareholders who are entitled to dividends shall be fixed on 8th of March 2024, as at the end of the working day of Nasdaq CSD Estonian Settlement System, and therefore the dividend payment ex-date is on 7th of March 2024. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2022 paid out on the 15th of March 2024.
For the year 2022, Arco Vara AS also paid dividends to the shareholders in the net amount of 2 euro cents per share on 15th of June 2023, 1 euro cent per share on 15th of September 2023 and 2 euro cents per share on 15th December 2023. The payment of dividends for the 2023 financial year will be decided at the general meeting in the spring of 2024.
Tiina Malm
CFO
Arco Vara AS
+372 614 4630
tiina.malm@arcovara.com
