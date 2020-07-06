Dividend payment ex-date of AS “Latvijas Gaze”

AS "Latvijas Gaze” (GZE1R, ISIN code LV0000100899) will close the list of shareholders for dividend payment on July 9, 2020 at the end of the working day of the Nasdaq CSD Latvian Settlement System.

Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is July 8, 2020. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to the dividends.

AS "Latvijas Gaze” will pay dividend 0.44 EUR per share on July 10, 2020.





The JSC "Latvijas Gaze" confirms that:



- the profit paid in dividends was earned after January 1, 2018;

- no conditions permitting the JSC "Latvijas Gaze" to reduce the corporate income tax base under Section 13 of the Corporate Income Tax Law have been applied.





Additional information:

Madara Ventere

Head of Finance and accounting division

