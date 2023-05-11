Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
11.05.2023 07:30:00

Dividend payment ex-date of AS Ekspress Grupp

AS Ekspress Grupp will distribute dividend of 5 euro cents per share on 24th May 2023.

AS Ekspress Grupp will close the list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends on 18 May 2023 at the end of the working day of the settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (the ex-dividend date) is set to 17 May 2023. From that date onwards, the persons acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive the dividends that will be distributed on 24th May 2023.

Additional information
Mari-Liis Rüütsalu
Chairman of the Management Board
+372 512 2591
mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee

AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading Baltic media group whose key activities include web media content production as well as publishing of newspapers, magazines and books. The Group also operates an electronic ticket sales platform and ticket offices and provides an outdoor screen service in Estonia and Latvia. Ekspress Grupp launched its operations in 1989 and it employs almost 1600 people.


