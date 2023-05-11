Dividend payment ex-date of AS Ekspress Grupp

AS Ekspress Grupp will distribute dividend of 5 euro cents per share on 24th May 2023.

AS Ekspress Grupp will close the list of shareholders entitled to receive dividends on 18 May 2023 at the end of the working day of the settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (the ex-dividend date) is set to 17 May 2023. From that date onwards, the persons acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive the dividends that will be distributed on 24th May 2023.

