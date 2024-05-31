|
31.05.2024 07:00:00
Dividend payment ex-date of AS Merko Ehitus is 7 June 2024
AS Merko Ehitus (trading code MRK1T, ISIN code EE3100098328) will fix the list of shareholders for dividend payment as of the close of the business of the settlement system on 10 June 2024.
Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 7 June 2024. From that date onwards, the person acquiring the shares is not entitled to receive dividends for the financial year 2023.
AS Merko Ehitus will pay dividend 1.30 euro per share on 21 June 2024.
Urmas Somelar
Head of Finance
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2023, the group employed 635 people, and the group’s revenue for 2023 was EUR 466 million.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Merko Ehitus ASmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Merko Ehitus ASmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Merko Ehitus AS
|16,94
|0,12%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Inflationsdaten: Wall Street beendet Handel uneins -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen gehen überwiegend leichter ins Wochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende mit einem Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich uneinheitlich. Unterdessen konnten sich die Aktienmärkte in Fernost nicht nachhaltig erholen.