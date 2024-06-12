12.06.2024 08:00:00

Dividend payment ex-date of AS Tallink Grupp

The list of AS Tallink Grupp’s shareholders entitled to the dividend shall be fixed as at 20 June 2024 at the end of the working day of the settlement system.

Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-date) is 19 June 2024. From this day onwards, the persons acquiring the shares (TAL1T, ISIN: EE3100004466) or Finnish Depository Receipts ("FDR"s; ISIN FI4000349378) are not entitled to the right to receive dividends for the financial year 2023.

AS Tallink Grupp will pay dividend of 0.06 euros per share for the financial year 2023 on 3 July 2024.

Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager

AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee


