02.05.2023 07:00:00
Dividend payment ex-date of EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS
EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS (trading code EFT1T, ISIN kood EE3100127242) will fix the list of shareholders for dividend distribution on 05.05.2023 at the end of of the working day of the registrar of the settlement system of the fund’s securities.
Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 04.05.2023. From that date the new owner of the shares is not entitled to dividends for the year 2022.
EfTEN Real Estate Fund AS will distribute dividends in the amount of 1,1526 euros per share on 12.05.2023.
Viljar Arakas
Member of the Management Board
Phone 655 9515
E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee
