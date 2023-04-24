|
24.04.2023 07:00:00
Dividend Payments Ex-date of Coop Pank AS
For the year of 2022 Coop Pank AS will pay dividend in the net amount of 4,5 eurocents per share. The list of shareholders entitled to receive dividend will be established as at 27.04.2023 COB in the settlement system. Consequently, the day of change of the rights related to the shares (ex-dividend date) is set to 26.04.2023. From this day onwards, the person acquiring the shares will not have the right to receive dividend for the financial year 2022. Dividend shall be disbursed to the shareholders on 03.05.2023.
Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking reached 155,000. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 320 stores.
Additional information:
Paavo Truu
CFO
Phone: +372 5160 231
E-mail: paavo.truu@cooppank.ee
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coop Pank AS Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Coop Pank AS Registered Shsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coop Pank AS Registered Shs
|2,93
|-0,68%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen: Asiens Börsen überwiegend leichter -- ATX geht wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX dreht letztlich ins Plus
Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchen am Montag mehrheitlich Verluste. Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss am Freitag minimal im Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt begann den Handel tiefer, kletterte gegen Nachmittag aber über die Nulllinie und schloss auch auf grünem Terrain.