Dividend proposal approved at Mikron's Annual General Meeting amounts to CHF 0.24 per share

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR: Corrigenda to the ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR dated 27 April 2022, 6.00 p.m. Biel, April 28, 2022, 8.00 a.m. - The dividend proposal approved by the shareholders of Mikron Holding at the Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2022 amounts to CHF 0.24 per share and not CHF 0.20 per share as incorrectly stated in the ad hoc announcement of yesterday 27 April 2022, 6.00 p.m. Brief profile of the Mikron Group

The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets highly precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the automotive, pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, writing instruments and watchmaking industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, in Germany, Singapore, China and Lithuania. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,300. Download ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:

Mikron Management AG, Javier Perez Freije, CFO Mikron Group Phone +41 91 610 62 09, ir.mma@mikron.com

Investor Relations Calendar
July 20, 2022, 07.00 a.m. - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR, semi-annual results 2022

