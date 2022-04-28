|
28.04.2022 09:04:20
Dividend proposal approved at Mikron's Annual General Meeting amounts to CHF 0.24 per share
|
Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:
Corrigenda to the ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR dated 27 April 2022, 6.00 p.m.
Biel, April 28, 2022, 8.00 a.m. - The dividend proposal approved by the shareholders of Mikron Holding at the Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2022 amounts to CHF 0.24 per share and not CHF 0.20 per share as incorrectly stated in the ad hoc announcement of yesterday 27 April 2022, 6.00 p.m.
Brief profile of the Mikron Group
Download ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:
www.mikron.com/news
Contact
Mikron Management AG, Javier Perez Freije, CFO Mikron Group
Phone +41 91 610 62 09, ir.mma@mikron.com
Download PDF
Investor Relations Calendar
July 20, 2022, 07.00 a.m. - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR, semi-annual results 2022
Except for the historical information contained herein, the statements in this ad hoc announcement are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
Mikron(R) is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Biel (Switzerland).
Mikron Holding AG | Mühlebrücke 2 | 2502 Biel | Schweiz | T+41 32 321 72 00 | F +41 32 321 72 01 | www.mikron.com
End of ad hoc announcement
1337849 28-Apr-2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)mehr Nachrichten
|
28.04.22
|Verabschiedeter Dividendenantrag an der Generalversammlung von Mikron beträgt CHF 0.24 je Aktie (EQS Group)
|
28.04.22
|Dividend proposal approved at Mikron's Annual General Meeting amounts to CHF 0.24 per share (EQS Group)
|
27.04.22
|Mikron shareholders approve all proposals of the Board of Directors (EQS Group)
|
27.04.22
|Mikron Aktionäre stimmen allen Anträgen des Verwaltungsrates zu (EQS Group)
|
11.03.22
|All Mikron Group's financial key figures considerably better than in the previous year (EQS Group)
|
11.03.22
|Alle Finanzkennzahlen der Mikron Gruppe deutlich besser als im Vorjahr (EQS Group)
|
23.02.22
|Changes to the Board of Directors of the Mikron Group (EQS Group)
|
23.02.22
|Wechsel im Verwaltungsrat der Mikron Gruppe (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)
|7,68
|-3,76%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison schiebt an: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.