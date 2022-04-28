28.04.2022 09:04:20

Dividend proposal approved at Mikron's Annual General Meeting amounts to CHF 0.24 per share

Mikron Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Dividend proposal approved at Mikron's Annual General Meeting amounts to CHF 0.24 per share

28-Apr-2022 / 09:04 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:

Corrigenda to the ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR dated 27 April 2022, 6.00 p.m.

Biel, April 28, 2022, 8.00 a.m. - The dividend proposal approved by the shareholders of Mikron Holding at the Annual General Meeting of 27 April 2022 amounts to CHF 0.24 per share and not CHF 0.20 per share as incorrectly stated in the ad hoc announcement of yesterday 27 April 2022, 6.00 p.m.

Brief profile of the Mikron Group
The Mikron Group develops, produces and markets highly precise, productive and adaptable automation solutions, machining systems and cutting tools. Rooted in the Swiss culture of innovation, Mikron is a global partner to companies in the automotive, pharmaceutical, medtech, consumer goods, writing instruments and watchmaking industries. The Mikron Group enables its customers to increase quality and industrial productivity. The Group has over 100 years of experience, state-of-the-art technologies, and a global service. The two business segments Mikron Automation and Mikron Machining Solutions are based in Switzerland (Boudry and Agno). Additional production sites are located in the USA, in Germany, Singapore, China and Lithuania. Mikron Holding AG shares are traded on SIX Swiss Exchange (MIKN). The Mikron Group employs a total workforce of around 1,300. 

Download ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:
www.mikron.com/news

Contact
Mikron Management AG, Javier Perez Freije, CFO Mikron Group
Phone +41 91 610 62 09, ir.mma@mikron.com
 
Download PDF
 
Investor Relations Calendar
July 20, 2022, 07.00 a.m. - Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR, semi-annual results 2022
 
Except for the historical information contained herein, the statements in this ad hoc announcement are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.
 
Mikron(R) is a trademark of Mikron Holding AG, Biel (Switzerland).

Mikron Holding AG | Mühlebrücke 2 | 2502 Biel | Schweiz | T+41 32 321 72 00 | F +41 32 321 72 01 | www.mikron.com

Abbestellen


End of ad hoc announcement

1337849  28-Apr-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1337849&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Mikron AG (Mikron Technology) 7,68 -3,76% Mikron AG (Mikron Technology)

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Berichtssaison schiebt an: ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Börsen schließen fester - Kein Handel in Japan
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich am Freitag sehr fest. An der Wall Street geht es am Freitag abwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen