Dividend Royalty: 5 Fabulous Stocks to Buy Now for Decades of Passive Income

Most people love the idea of buying an outstanding stock and holding it forever -- one great decision that builds wealth for you for decades without any additional action needed. But the reality is that finding individual stocks capable of such hands-free maintenance is extremely hard.My idea of a forever company would have to meet some important criteria. For example:A group of stocks called Dividend Kings fit this mold. These companies have paid and raised dividends for at least 50 consecutive years. That means thriving despite recessions, wars, pandemics, and more.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel