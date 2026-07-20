PepsiCo Aktie

PepsiCo für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 851995 / ISIN: US7134481081

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20.07.2026 22:05:00

Dividend Stock Showdown: Is Coca-Cola or PepsiCo the Better Buy Right Now?

Few rivalries in investing are as old as the one between Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) and PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP). Both are Dividend Kings, meaning that they have paid and raised their dividends for more than half a century, and both belong in the conversation for any income investor.But right now they sit in very different places. Coca-Cola is riding high, while Pepsi has fallen out of favor, and that gap is exactly what makes this showdown interesting.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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