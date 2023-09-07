|
Divine Healthcare Management Strengthens Presence with Acquisition of "Superior Rehabilitation Center" in Superior, WI
SUPERIOR, Wis., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Divine Healthcare Management, a leading provider of healthcare services, is pleased to announce its latest expansion with the successful acquisition of "Superior Rehabilitation Center" located at 1800 New York Avenue, Superior, WI. This strategic move further reinforces Divine Healthcare Management's commitment to delivering exceptional care and support to residents in the region.
The newly acquired facility will be rebranded as "Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Superior." This name change reflects Divine Healthcare Management's dedication to providing comprehensive rehabilitation and skilled nursing care under a brand that embodies its core values of compassion, excellence, and patient-centeredness.
Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Superior will uphold the same high standards of care and personalized services that have become synonymous with Divine Healthcare Management. The facility will be staffed by a team of experienced medical professionals, nurses, and support staff who are passionate about delivering exceptional care and ensuring the comfort and dignity of every resident.
About Divine Healthcare Management:
Divine Healthcare Management is a leading provider of healthcare services, committed to delivering exceptional rehabilitation and skilled nursing care to its residents. With a focus on personalized care and a dedication to excellence, Divine Healthcare Management strives to make a positive impact in the lives of those it serves.
