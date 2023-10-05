Division of the group’s Estonian subsidiary

On October 5, Merko Ehitus group's 100% subsidiaries OÜ Merko Kodud and AS Merko Ehitus Eesti signed a division agreement, according to which real estate development activities along with the corresponding assets and liabilities will be transferred to OÜ Merko Kodud as the result of the division. The balance sheet date of the division shall be 1 January 2024.

Merko Ehitus group is harmonizing with the change in Estonia the structure of its subsidiaries, the structure based on business segments is used in all other home markets of Merko Ehitus.

The division set out in the notice have negligible effect on the activities of as Merko Ehitus, within the meaning of the section "Requirements for Issuers” of the rules of the stock exchange organised by Nasdaq OMX Tallinn AS. Members of the board and supervisory board of as Merko Ehitus have no economic interest in the transaction.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee