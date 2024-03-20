Division of the group’s subsidiary

On March 20, Merko Ehitus group's 100% subsidiary OÜ Merko Investments signed a division plan, according to which real estate development activities along with the corresponding assets and liabilities will be transferred to OÜ Merko Residential Investments, which is established as a result of the division. The balance sheet date of the division shall be 1 April 2024.

With this change, the Merko Ehitus group completes the harmonization of the structure of its subsidiaries, the legal structure based on business segments is used in all other home markets of the group.

The division set out in the notice have negligible effect on the activities of as Merko Ehitus, within the meaning of the section "Requirements for Issuers” of the rules of the stock exchange organised by Nasdaq OMX Tallinn AS. Members of the board and supervisory board of as Merko Ehitus have no economic interest in the transaction.

Urmas Somelar

Head of Finance

AS Merko Ehitus

+372 650 1250

urmas.somelar@merko.ee