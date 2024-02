Divorcing at a Later Age? Here's What to Know About Your Social Security Benefits.

It's unfortunate that many U.S. marriages ultimately end in divorce. It's one thing to end your union with your spouse in your 30s or 40s, but it's another thing to do so right on the cusp of retirement -- or in retirement itself.Gray divorce, as it's called, is not uncommon. But you may be wondering how getting divorced later in life might impact your Social Security benefits. Here's what you need to know.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel