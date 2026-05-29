29.05.2026 15:37:32

Dizal: ZEGFROVY Shows Superior Anti-tumor Efficacy In Phase 3 WU-KONG28 Study

(RTTNews) - Dizal (688192.SS) announced the results from the phase 3 WU-KONG28 study showing that ZEGFROVY monotherapy demonstrated superior anti-tumor efficacy, compared to platinum-doublet chemotherapy, in untreated NSCLC patients with EGFR exon 20 insertion mutations.

Xiaolin Zhang, CEO of Dizal, said: "WU-KONG28 study demonstrates that ZEGFROVY can provide superior benefits for treatment naïve patients. It is the first positive study for this difficult disease, providing a chemotherapy-free option for patients globally. It is the first global phase 3 study conducted by Dizal."

ZEGFROVY has previously been granted accelerated approvals in the U.S. and China for the treatment of relapsed or refractory EGFR exon 20 ins NSCLC. The NDA for ZEGFROVY as a first-line treatment for EGFR exon 20 ins NSCLC has been accepted and granted Priority Review designation by China's National Medical Products Administration.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

13:44 Q1 2026: Diese Aktien hatte Carl Icahn im Portfolio
28.05.26 Bridgewater wettet Milliarden auf den KI-Hardware-Boom - Die zehn größten Beteiligungen im ersten Quartal
27.05.26 Commerzbank-Depot enthüllt: Diese Tech-Aktie hat Alphabet als Nummer eins abgelöst
26.05.26 Umbau bei Greenlight Capital: David Einhorn baut Warner Bros. Discovery ab und steigt kräftig bei Peloton ein
25.05.26 NVIDIA-Depot im Fokus: Diese US-Aktien hielt der Chipgigant im 1. Quartal 2026

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vorläufige Einigung im Nahost-Konflikt in Sicht: Dow startet fester -- ATX kräftig im Plus -- DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt am Freitag zu, während der deutsche Leitindex seitwärts tendiert. Der Dow zieht im Freitagshandel an. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten sich vor dem Wochenende überwiegend freundlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen