19.05.2022 07:00:09
DKSH Acquires Victa Food and Strengthens its Performance Materials Business in Europe
DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire Victa Food, a specialized distributor of food and nutritional supplements in Italy. The acquisition is in line with DKSH's strategy to expand its specialty chemicals and ingredients business in Europe.
Zurich, Switzerland, May 19, 2022 DKSH has signed an agreement for the acquisition of Victa Food, a specialized distributor of food and nutritional supplement ingredients in Italy. The acquisition expands DKSHs food ingredient and supplements business in Italy, while bringing strong cross-selling opportunities to its existing customers.
