19.05.2022 07:00:09

DKSH Acquires Victa Food and Strengthens its Performance Materials Business in Europe

DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Acquisition/Mergers & Acquisitions
DKSH Acquires Victa Food and Strengthens its Performance Materials Business in Europe

19.05.2022 / 07:00

Media release

DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire Victa Food, a specialized distributor of food and nutritional supplements in Italy. The acquisition is in line with DKSH's strategy to expand its specialty chemicals and ingredients business in Europe.

Zurich, Switzerland, May 19, 2022 DKSH has signed an agreement for the acquisition of Victa Food, a specialized distributor of food and nutritional supplement ingredients in Italy. The acquisition expands DKSHs food ingredient and supplements business in Italy, while bringing strong cross-selling opportunities to its existing customers.

Victa Food, founded in 2007, is headquartered in Mogliano Veneto, Italy. The company profits from a dedicated sales and marketing team of industry professionals. It also offers competitive functional ingredients as well as additives to the food and nutraceutical industry, with a special focus on sustainable and plant-based food solutions. Victa Foods strong focus on technical support and tailor-made solutions will grant DKSH quick access to the fast-growing market of meat-replacement.

Thomas Sul and Natale Capri, Co-Heads Business Unit Performance Materials at DKSH, jointly said: The acquisition of Victa Foods fits well into our strategy. It expands our presence, in the growing food ingredients space in Italy. The transaction also adds hundreds of new customers to DKSH, offering cross-selling opportunities for other products.

Closing of the transaction is expected during the second quarter of 2022.

About DKSH 
DKSHs purpose is to enrich peoples lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2021. The DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials distributes specialty chemicals and ingredients for food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and various industrial applications. With 48 innovation centers and regulatory support worldwide, we create cutting-edge formulations that comply with local regulations. With around 1,370 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 1.3 billion in 2021. www.dksh.com/pm

