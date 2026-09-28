DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Partnership

DKSH and Grünenthal Announce New Partnership Agreement to Accelerate Access to Innovative Pain Management Solutions Across Eight Markets in Asia-Pacific



28.09.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Media release DKSH and Grünenthal have entered into a new regional partnership agreement covering eight Asia-Pacific markets. The collaboration combines Grünenthal’s leadership in pain management with DKSH Healthcare’s integrated end-to-end commercialization platform to accelerate access to innovative therapies and support future portfolio growth across the region. Singapore, September 28, 2026 – DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, a strategic healthcare business partner and leading provider of Market Expansion Services for pharmaceutical, over-the-counter (OTC), consumer health and medical device companies, has expanded its partnership with Grünenthal, a global leader in pain management and research. Under the new regional agreement, DKSH will support the commercialization of four products from Grünenthal’s specialty pain portfolio, including the launch of Qutenza®, Vimovo®, Palexia® and Zomig® in up to eight markets in Asia-Pacific, namely Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The agreement marks the next phase of a successful partnership which previously covered three medicines from Grünenthal’s established portfolio, strengthening the commitment of both companies to improving access to holistic pain management solutions for patients across the region.



Grünenthal has built a leading position in pain management globally and is expanding the reach of its innovative portfolio across Asia-Pacific. Through this partnership expansion, DKSH Healthcare can further leverage its integrated capabilities spanning regulatory affairs, market access, medical affairs, patient solutions, commercial excellence, omnichannel engagement, distribution, and supply chain management to successfully launch new therapies, unlock sustainable growth and deliver long-term portfolio expansion across the region.



The collaboration is designed around DKSH Healthcare’s regional partnership model, which enables coordinated execution across multiple markets while maintaining strong local market focus. Supported by integrated governance, launch excellence capabilities, cross-functional expertise, and performance management framework – the alliance is designed to accelerate access to innovative pain therapies while supporting healthcare professionals in addressing unmet medical needs.



“Qutenza, Vimovo, Palexia, and Zomig have delivered meaningful benefits to millions of people living with pain worldwide. Through our partnership with DKSH, we are taking another significant step toward broadening access to proven therapies and extending the reach of our medicines to more patients who need them,” said Jan Adams, Chief Commercial Officer, Grünenthal. “With pain affecting potentially hundreds of millions across Asia-Pacific, new care options that meet the broad spectrum of patient needs are critical. We are proud to join forces with DKSH to help improve lives and advance our vision of a World Free of Pain.”



“This partnership marks another important milestone in DKSH Healthcare’s new chapter of growth. Grünenthal is a globally recognized leader in pain management, and we are proud to further strengthen our relationship through an expanded alliance partnership spanning up to eight markets across Asia-Pacific. Leveraging our regional partnership model and integrated end-to-end commercialization platform, we are well positioned to accelerate growth, improve access to innovative therapies for patients across the region, and advance our mission of delivering Healthcare for All,” said Patrik Grande, Global Head of Business Unit Healthcare, DKSH. About DKSH

For more than 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, e-commerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people’s lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 35 markets with 26,840 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2025. DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes pharmaceuticals, consumer health, over-the-counter products and medical devices. With around 7,580 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 5.8 billion in 2025. www.dksh.com/hec For more information please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd.



Melanie Grüter

Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7211

melanie.grueter@dksh.com

End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News