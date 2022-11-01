|
01.11.2022 07:00:25
DKSH Completes the Acquisition of Terra Firma in North America
|
DKSH Management Ltd.
Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Media Release
By successfully completing the acquisition of Terra Firma, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals in North America, DKSH expands its platform of the Business Unit Performance Materials in the USA and Canada.
Zurich, Switzerland, November 1, 2022 DKSH expands its platform of the Business Unit Performance Materials in the USA and Canada by successfully completing the acquisition of Terra Firma, a leading distributor of specialty chemicals in North America. This marks another important step in DKSH's strategy to build a global distribution platform for specialty chemicals and ingredients.
|
1476117 01.11.2022 CET/CEST
