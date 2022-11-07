DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Acquisition

DKSH Continues Strengthening its Healthcare Own Brands Business With the Acquisition of two Brands From Eisai



07.11.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Media release DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire two pharma brands from Eisai for nine markets in Asia Pacific. The acquisition fits in DKSH's strategy to grow in higher value-added segments and services and solidifies DKSH Healthcares leading position in the region. Zurich, Switzerland, November 7, 2022 DKSH has signed an agreement to purchase two well-known pharma brands, Myonal and Merislon, from Eisai in Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines (Myonal only), Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan (Merislon only), Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos. Myonal is a muscle-relaxant which is used to treat neck-shoulder-arm syndrome and Merislon is approved to treat vertigo and dizziness associated with inner-ear disorders. Both brands are recognized among medical professionals in Asia Pacific and have established safety profiles.



With the acquisition, DKSH continues its strategy to expand its Healthcare Own Brands portfolio and to grow in Asia Pacific. The acquired portfolio generates net sales of over CHF 15 million. DKSH already markets these products for Eisai in most of the nine Asian markets and with the acquisition now becomes full brand owner. DKSH will continue to outsource production to established manufacturers for this portfolio.



Bijay Singh, Head Business Unit Healthcare at DKSH, commented: This acquisition is another indicator of our commitment to growing our Own Brands portfolio. We are excited about this development since it helps us solidifying our leading position in Asia Pacific. About DKSH

DKSHs purpose is to enrich peoples lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2021. The DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes pharmaceuticals, consumer health and over-the-counter (OTC) products as well as medical devices. With around 7,920 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 5.6 billion in 2021. www.dksh.com/hec For more information please contact:



DKSH Holding Ltd.

Till Leisner

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability

Phone +41 44 386 7315

till.leisner@dksh.com



Demet Biçer

Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7117

demet.bicer@dksh.com

End of Media Release

