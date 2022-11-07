|
07.11.2022 07:00:56
DKSH Continues Strengthening its Healthcare Own Brands Business With the Acquisition of two Brands From Eisai
|
DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Acquisition
Media release
DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire two pharma brands from Eisai for nine markets in Asia Pacific. The acquisition fits in DKSH's strategy to grow in higher value-added segments and services and solidifies DKSH Healthcares leading position in the region.
Zurich, Switzerland, November 7, 2022 DKSH has signed an agreement to purchase two well-known pharma brands, Myonal and Merislon, from Eisai in Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines (Myonal only), Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan (Merislon only), Myanmar, Cambodia, and Laos. Myonal is a muscle-relaxant which is used to treat neck-shoulder-arm syndrome and Merislon is approved to treat vertigo and dizziness associated with inner-ear disorders. Both brands are recognized among medical professionals in Asia Pacific and have established safety profiles.
|
1480087 07.11.2022 CET/CEST
