DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Partnership

DKSH Enters Strategic Distribution Partnership with BridgeBio to Support Regulatory Evaluation and Potential Patient Access to Transthyretin Stabilizer for ATTR-CM in Selected Asia Pacific Markets



11.06.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Media release DKSH entered a strategic distribution partnership with BridgeBio to support regulatory evaluation and potential patient access to a Transthyretin Stabilizer for ATTR-CM in Australia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan. The partnership combines BridgeBio’s biotech innovation and DKSH Healthcare’s integrated end-to-end commercialization platform to bring a new treatment option to patients. Singapore, June XX, 2026 – DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, a strategic healthcare business partner and leading provider of Market Expansion Services for pharmaceutical, over-the-counter (OTC), consumer health and medical device companies, has entered a distribution partnership with BridgeBio, a biotechnology company focused on genetic diseases. Under the terms of the agreement, DKSH will be responsible for the distribution and commercialization of the transthyretin stabilizer for ATTR-CM across Australia, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan.



Where approved, the product is indicated for the treatment of the cardiomyopathy of wild-type or variant transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis (ATTR-CM) in adults to reduce cardiovascular death and cardiovascular-related hospitalization1. ATTR-CM is a progressive, debilitating disease that diminishes quality of life, causes recurrent hospitalizations, and leads to premature death. This new treatment is not currently approved in the countries covered by this agreement and any commercialization will be subject to applicable regulatory approvals and local regulations.



DKSH will provide end-to-end solutions prioritizing healthcare access to patients, leveraging its expertise in regulatory affairs, medical affairs, market access, and launch excellence, as well as its robust distribution infrastructure and integrated commercial capabilities. DKSH is well positioned to support the introduction of this biotech innovation across the Territory following regulatory approvals.2 3 4



“Our strategic partnership with BridgeBio represents an important milestone as DKSH Healthcare enters a new chapter with a renewed vision for growth. United by a shared commitment to improve outcomes for underserved patients, we are proud to combine BridgeBio’s scientific innovation with DKSH Healthcare’s industry-leading, end-to-end commercialization platform. Leveraging our deep market expertise, strong capabilities, and trusted execution across complex healthcare systems, we are well positioned to launch this biotech innovation and expand access to important new treatment options reliably, responsibly, and at scale, advancing on our mission to deliver Healthcare for All,” said Patrik Grande, Global Head of Business Unit Healthcare, DKSH.

1 FDA, Full Prescribing Information. Available at:

https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/drugsatfda_docs/label/2024/216540s000lbl.pdf Last accessed March 2026.

2 Lane T, et al. Circulation. 2019;140(1):16-26.

3 Rintell D, et al. Orphanet J Rare Dis. 2021;16(1):70.

4 Nativi-Nicolau J, et al. ESC Heart Fail. 2021;8(5):3875-3884 About DKSH

For more than 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, e-commerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people’s lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 35 markets with 26,840 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2025. DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes pharmaceuticals, consumer health, over-the-counter products and medical devices. With around 7,580 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 5.8 billion in 2025. www.dksh.com/hec For more information please contact:



DKSH Holding Ltd.

Till Leisner

Head, Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability

Phone +41 44 386 7315

till.leisner@dksh.com



Melanie Grüter

Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7211

melanie.grueter@dksh.com



End of Media Release

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