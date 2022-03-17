17.03.2022 17:45:15

DKSH Ordinary General Meeting 2022

DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): AGMEGM
DKSH Ordinary General Meeting 2022

17.03.2022 / 17:45

Media release

  • Shareholders approve all motions
  • All Board members re-elected
  • Dividend increase to CHF 2.05 per share approved

Zurich, Switzerland, March 17, 2022 - Today, DKSH announced that its shareholders approved all motions at the 89th Ordinary General Meeting by a large majority. The meeting was held without the physical presence of shareholders who exercised their rights via the Independent Proxy. 54,776,365 shares, i.e. 84.2 percent of total share capital were represented.

Marco Gadola was confirmed as Chairman and all other Board members as well as the members of the Nomination and Compensation committee were re-elected.

Shareholders authorized the dividend increase of 5.1 percent to CHF 2.05 per share. The payout is expected to be made as from March 23, 2022.

Shareholders also voted in favor of all other motions. They approved the financial statements for 2021, granted discharge from liability to the Board of Directors and Executive Committee for the financial year 2021, approved the compensation of the members of the Board of Directors and the Executive Committee and re-elected the Statutory Auditors as well as the Independent Proxy.

DKSH's Chairman, Marco Gadola, said: 'I am thankful to all stakeholders for their support and look forward to continuing our cooperation. We are convinced that our strategy implementation is on track, allowing us benefit from favorable market, industry and consolidation trends in Asia Pacific for the long-term.'

Watch our AGM video messages here:

Chairman message

CEO message

About DKSH 
DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2021. www.dksh.com

For more information, please contact:

DKSH Holding Ltd.

Demet Biçer
Manager, Group Media Relations
Phone +41 44 386 7217
demet.bicer@dksh.com

Rafael Duarte
Director, Group Investor Relations
Phone +41 44 386 7318
rafael.duarte@dksh.com

Till Leisner
Head, Group Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability
Phone +41 44 386 7315
till.leisner@dksh.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: DKSH Management Ltd.
Wiesenstrasse 8
8008 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 386 72 72
E-mail: media@dksh.com
Internet: www.dksh.com
ISIN: CH0126673539
Valor: 12667353
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1305881

 
End of News EQS News Service

1305881  17.03.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1305881&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DKSH AGmehr Nachrichten