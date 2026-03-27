DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Acquisition/Takeover

DKSH Performance Materials Acquires AIC Ingredients, a Leading Customized Food Solutions Manufacturer in Malaysia



27.03.2026 / 07:30 CET/CEST



Media Release DKSH announced today the signing of an agreement to acquire AIC Ingredients, a Malaysia-based manufacturer of functional food ingredients with a leading position in the Malaysian bakery sector. This strategic move significantly strengthens the position of DKSH Performance Materials in the highly attractive and growing market of tailored functional ingredients across Southeast Asia. Zurich, Switzerland, March 27, 2026 – Through the acquisition of AIC Ingredients Sdn Bhd (“AIC Ingredients”), DKSH Performance Materials welcomes a uniquely positioned functional food ingredients business with more than 25 years of experience as a trusted distributor and manufacturer, backed by a team of around 60 highly experienced employees. This acquisition marks an important expansion of DKSH’s presence in Malaysia and significantly expands DKSH’s capabilities in food blending and manufacturing.



Founded in 1998, AIC Ingredients is a supplier of functional food ingredients, specializing in the development and manufacturing of functional blends for the bakery industry. The company works closely with customers on joint product development, including new recipe formulation and contract blending services. AIC Ingredients has established a leading market position through its strong technical expertise, deep industry knowledge, and high service levels.



DKSH Performance Materials operates its specialized food ingredient blending and formulation business through ekpi today – the Group’s dedicated customized food solutions entity and brand. The addition of AIC Ingredients extends the ekpi footprint to establish an important third pillar in Malaysia and strengthens DKSH’s regional blending, formulation capabilities, and manufacturing presence in the region. This acquisition further reinforces DKSH’s long-term commitment to provide innovative, scalable, and locally relevant food technologies to support the evolving needs of our customers.



YC Choong, Founder and Managing Director of AIC Ingredients, commented: “Over the years, AIC Ingredients has grown into a trusted provider of food ingredient and premix solutions. Together with DKSH, we can accelerate our growth and reach new markets across Asia Pacific.”



Natale Capri, Head Business Unit Performance Materials at DKSH, commented: “The acquisition of AIC Ingredients marks an exciting step forward for our organization, strengthening capabilities in Malaysia and expanding the strategically important ekpi footprint into a new market. By bringing AIC Ingredients and their experienced team into our group, we are enhancing our ability to support customers with innovative, scalable and locally relevant food technologies across Asia. This is not just an expansion of capacity – it is an expansion of what we can achieve for our customers.”



DKSH will acquire the entire business and fully integrate the company into its existing operations. The closing of the transaction is expected during the second quarter of 2026 and is subject to customary closing conditions. About DKSH

For more than 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, e-commerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people’s lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 35 markets with 26,840 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2025. DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials distributes specialty chemicals and ingredients for food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and various industrial applications. With 62 innovation centers and regulatory support worldwide, DKSH creates cutting-edge formulations that comply with local regulations. With around 1,830 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 1.4 billion in 2025. www.dksh.com/pm For further information, please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd. Till Leisner Head, Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability Phone +41 44 386 7315 till.leisner@dksh.com

Melanie Grüter Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7211 melanie.grueter@dksh.com

End of Media Release

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