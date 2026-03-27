DKSH Aktie
WKN DE: A1JU9U / ISIN: CH0126673539
|
27.03.2026 07:30:33
DKSH Performance Materials Acquires AIC Ingredients, a Leading Customized Food Solutions Manufacturer in Malaysia
|
DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Acquisition/Takeover
Media Release
DKSH announced today the signing of an agreement to acquire AIC Ingredients, a Malaysia-based manufacturer of functional food ingredients with a leading position in the Malaysian bakery sector. This strategic move significantly strengthens the position of DKSH Performance Materials in the highly attractive and growing market of tailored functional ingredients across Southeast Asia.
Zurich, Switzerland, March 27, 2026 – Through the acquisition of AIC Ingredients Sdn Bhd (“AIC Ingredients”), DKSH Performance Materials welcomes a uniquely positioned functional food ingredients business with more than 25 years of experience as a trusted distributor and manufacturer, backed by a team of around 60 highly experienced employees. This acquisition marks an important expansion of DKSH’s presence in Malaysia and significantly expands DKSH’s capabilities in food blending and manufacturing.
About DKSH
For further information, please contact:
DKSH Holding Ltd.
Till Leisner
Head, Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability
Phone +41 44 386 7315
Melanie Grüter
Manager, Group Media Relations
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2298954
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2298954 27.03.2026 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DKSH AG
|
27.03.26
|Börse Zürich in Rot: SPI legt schlussendlich den Rückwärtsgang ein (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.26
|DKSH’s 93rd Annual General Meeting 2026 (EQS Group)
|
27.03.26
|Börse Zürich in Rot: SPI fällt am Freitagnachmittag zurück (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.26
|Anleger in Zürich halten sich zurück: SPI am Mittag schwächer (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.26
|Minuszeichen in Zürich: SPI beginnt Freitagshandel in der Verlustzone (finanzen.at)
|
27.03.26
|DKSH Performance Materials Acquires AIC Ingredients, a Leading Customized Food Solutions Manufacturer in Malaysia (EQS Group)
|
25.03.26
|SPI-Papier DKSH-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein DKSH-Investment von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
18.03.26
|SPI-Papier DKSH-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition in DKSH von vor 5 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)