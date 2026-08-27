DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Acquisition

DKSH Performance Materials Expands its Pharma Business Through the Acquisition of P.R. Chemicals in Thailand



27.08.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Media release DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire P.R. Chemicals, a specialties distributor of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) in Thailand. The acquisition strengthens DKSH Performance Materials’ pharmaceutical business, expands its customer reach, and supports further growth in the attractive healthcare sector across Southeast Asia. Zurich, Switzerland, August 27, 2026 – DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire P.R. Chemicals Company Limited (P.R. Chemicals), a Thai distributor specialized in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs).



Established in 1984 and headquartered in Bangkok, P.R. Chemicals has built a strong reputation as a trusted distributor to pharmaceutical manufacturers across Thailand, serving a broad range of therapeutic areas including pain management, anti-infectives, nutritional health, cardiovascular care, and inflammation. With a team of 27 highly skilled employees, the company serves a diversified portfolio of more than 100 customers. In 2025, P.R. Chemicals generated net sales of more than CHF 11 million1 at good profitability.



The acquisition represents an important step in DKSH Performance Materials’ strategy to expand its API platform and strengthen its position in healthcare-related specialty ingredients. P.R. Chemicals complements DKSH’s existing portfolio in Thailand, creating opportunities to broaden customer coverage and deliver additional value through cross-selling as well as an expanded product offering.



Peerut Sunirand, Managing Director of P.R. Chemicals, commented: “Since its founding in 1984, P.R. Chemicals has grown into a trusted partner for pharmaceutical manufacturers across Thailand. We believe DKSH is the right long-term home for our business, our employees, and our partners. Together, we can continue building on our strong foundation and unlock new growth opportunities.”



Natale Capri, Head Business Unit Performance Materials at DKSH, added: “The acquisition of P.R. Chemicals marks another milestone in the growth of our pharmaceutical portfolio. The company brings strong technical expertise, long-standing client and customer relationships, and a complementary product portfolio. By joining forces, we will strengthen our capabilities in Thailand, broaden our reach in the pharmaceutical industry, and create new opportunities for sustainable growth across Southeast Asia.”



DKSH will acquire 100% of P.R. Chemicals and fully integrate the business into its existing operations. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.



1 1 Swiss franc equals 41 Thai Baht About DKSH

For more than 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, e-commerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people’s lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 35 markets with 26,840 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2025. DKSH Business Unit Performance Materials distributes specialty chemicals and ingredients for food, pharmaceutical, personal care, and various industrial applications. With 55 innovation centers and regulatory support worldwide, DKSH creates cutting-edge formulations that comply with local regulations. With around 1,830 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 1.4 billion in 2025. www.dksh.com/pm For more information please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd.



Moritz Stähelin

Senior Manager, Group Investor Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7318

moritz.staehelin@dksh.com



Melanie Grüter

Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7211

melanie.grueter@dksh.com

End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News