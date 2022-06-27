DKSH Performance Materials Strengthens its Life Sciences Capabilities by Acquiring Refarmed Group

DKSH has announced the acquisition of Swiss Refarmed Group today. With this transaction, DKSH Performance Materials significantly expands its capabilities in Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and strengthens its position as a leading Life Sciences distributor.

Zurich, Switzerland, June 27, 2022 Through the acquisition of Refarmed Group, DKSH Performance Materials obtains a uniquely positioned business which provides value-added products and services for customers in the pharma industry across Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Americas.

Refarmed Group provides Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) and Finished Dosage Forms (FDFs) for generic drug manufacturers. This includes the sourcing of the ingredients as well as providing technical and regulatory support. Headquartered in Switzerland, Refarmeds team of pharmaceutical experts serves approximately 300 customers across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Refarmed generates net sales of over CHF 60 million at sound profitability and return on capital. DKSH will acquire the business and will fully integrate the company into its existing operations.

Dr. Giuseppe Nonni, President at Refarmed, commented: "We have successfully serviced our customers for almost 40 years. In DKSH, we have found an experienced and trusted partner and we look forward to leveraging our expertise through their international reach and market expertise."

Thomas Sul and Natale Capri, Co-Heads Business Unit Performance Materials at DKSH, jointly added: We are excited to strengthen our capabilities in Life Sciences by teaming up with a trusted player with strong expertise. Refarmeds products and services complement our existing portfolio and increases our access Pharma industries. We welcome all Refarmed employees and look forward to continuing to grow the business together with them.