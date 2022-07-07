|
07.07.2022 07:00:11
DKSH Publishes Fifth Sustainability Report and Achieves 2025 Climate Target Ahead of Time
|
DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
Media release
Today, DKSH has published its 2021 Sustainability Report, showing good progress on its environmental, social, and governance targets. DKSH reduced its total Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 40% in 2021, ahead of the 35% target until 2025. With this, DKSH has announced a new target to reduce 65% of its own greenhouse gas emissions by 2025. Also, DKSH now employs 29% females in senior leadership positions, up from 27% in 2020.
.Zurich, July 7, 2022 DKSH continued to make good progress on its sustainability journey in 2021, translating its company value of Sustainability into tangible actions. Its Sustainability Framework Our People Our Partners Our Planet is being gradually adopted across the organization.
About DKSH
For more information please contact:
DKSH Holding Ltd.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1392521
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1392521 07.07.2022
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DKSH AGmehr Nachrichten
|
07:00
|DKSH Publishes Fifth Sustainability Report and Achieves 2025 Climate Target Ahead of Time (EQS Group)
|
04.07.22
|DKSH Expands its European Food Ingredients Business by Acquiring Georg Breuer GmbH (EQS Group)
|
27.06.22
|DKSH Performance Materials Strengthens its Life Sciences Capabilities by Acquiring Refarmed Group (EQS Group)
|
31.05.22
|DKSH Grows its Medical Device Business With the Acquisition of Acutest Systems (EQS Group)
|
30.05.22
|DKSH Acquires DNIV Group and Strengthens its Semiconductor and Electronics Segment in Business Unit Technology (EQS Group)
|
30.05.22
|DKSH Joins the UN Global Compact (EQS Group)
|
19.05.22
|DKSH Acquires Victa Food and Strengthens its Performance Materials Business in Europe (EQS Group)
|
17.03.22
|DKSH Ordinary General Meeting 2022 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu DKSH AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|DKSH AG
|51,40
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Protokoll: Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Die asiatischen Börsen weisen am Donnerstag gemischte Vorzeichen auf. Die US-Börsen schlossen am Mittwoch fester. Der heimische Leitindex rutschte zur Wochenmitte letztlich ins Minus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt startete einen Stabilisierungsversuch.