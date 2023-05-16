|
16.05.2023 07:00:12
DKSH Publishes its Sixth Sustainability Report and Provides Enhanced Climate-Related Disclosure
DKSH has published its 2022 Sustainability Report, outlining its revised sustainability strategy and the progress made on environmental, social, and governance-related topics. Alongside, DKSH also publishes its first Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report.
Zurich, May 16, 2023 DKSH reconfirms its sustainability ambition with a new strategy that embeds sustainability in its corporate strategy. In the Sustainability Report 2022, DKSH aligns climate-related disclosures to the recommendations by the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD).
DKSH promotes an inclusive and diverse environment to Enable Our People to Flourish. Last year, the organization launched a Group-wide Belonging Policy, fostering diversity, equity, and inclusion. Within the same year of implementation, 74% of managers have been trained on this Belonging program. In 2022, DKSH employed 31% females in senior leadership positions, up from 29% in 2021.
