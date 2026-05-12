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WKN DE: A1JU9U / ISIN: CH0126673539

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12.05.2026 07:00:15

DKSH Receives AA MSCI ESG Rating, Securing Position as Industry Sustainability Leader

DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Sustainability/Rating
DKSH Receives AA MSCI ESG Rating, Securing Position as Industry Sustainability Leader

12.05.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media release

DKSH has achieved another industry-leading milestone by receiving the AA MSCI ESG Rating. This improved rating, advancing from “A” to “AA,” positions DKSH in the prestigious “Leader” category. The recognition highlights DKSH’s strong performance in responsible business practices and its ongoing commitment to sustainable growth.

Zurich, Switzerland, May 12, 2026 – DKSH has received an improved MSCI ESG Corporate Rating of AA (from A) in this year’s assessment, placing the company in the “Leader” category. The MSCI ESG Rating measures companies’ resilience to financially relevant, industry-specific sustainability risks and opportunities. By assigning industry-relative letter ratings from CCC to AAA, MSCI identifies how effectively companies manage these risks and opportunities relative to peers, recognizing industry leaders such as DKSH. This improved rating reflects DKSH’s strong performance in managing material environmental, social, and governance risks and opportunities relative to its industry peers.

The improvement in the recent MSCI ESG Rating was primarily driven by DKSH’s commitment to labor practices and management systems. DKSH focuses on reduced exposure to potential labor-risks by having responsible labor practices implemented, including fair wage policies, health and safety standards, and anti-discrimination measures. DKSH has also put in place processes such as regular employee engagement surveys, performance-linked incentive schemes, and talent development programs. Additionally, corporate governance remains a key pillar of DKSH’s effort. Its one-share-one-vote structure, majority-independent Board of Directors, and CEO incentives aligned with company performance were all emphasized as notable governance strengths in the latest assessment.

The AA rating places DKSH among the industry’s top performers and further secures its position as a sustainability leader, alongside its EcoVadis Gold Rating, and Sustainalytics Score of 13.4, reflecting a low ESG risk profile. These ratings are a testament to the strength and effectiveness of DKSH’s sustainability strategy

Stefan P. Butz, CEO of DKSH, commented: “Receiving the AA MSCI ESG Rating is a testament to DKSH’s ongoing sustainability journey and unwavering commitment to responsible business practices. Sustainability is one of DKSH’s core values and is embedded across the entire organization as well as daily operations. The strong result makes us proud and serves as an encouraging step forward.”

About DKSH
For more than 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, e-commerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people’s lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 35 markets with 26,840 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2025. www.dksh.com

For more information please contact:

DKSH Holding Ltd.

Till Leisner
Head, Group Investor & Media Relations
Phone +41 44 386 7315
till.leisner@dksh.com

Melanie Grüter
Manager, Group Media Relations
Phone +41 44 386 7211
melanie.grueter@dksh.com


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: DKSH Management Ltd.
Wiesenstrasse 8
8008 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 386 72 72
E-mail: media@dksh.com
Internet: www.dksh.com
ISIN: CH0126673539
Valor: 12667353
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2325594

 
End of News EQS News Service

2325594  12.05.2026 CET/CEST

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