DKSH Aktie
WKN DE: A1JU9U / ISIN: CH0126673539
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12.05.2026 07:00:15
DKSH Receives AA MSCI ESG Rating, Securing Position as Industry Sustainability Leader
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DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Sustainability/Rating
Media release
DKSH has achieved another industry-leading milestone by receiving the AA MSCI ESG Rating. This improved rating, advancing from “A” to “AA,” positions DKSH in the prestigious “Leader” category. The recognition highlights DKSH’s strong performance in responsible business practices and its ongoing commitment to sustainable growth.
Zurich, Switzerland, May 12, 2026 – DKSH has received an improved MSCI ESG Corporate Rating of AA (from A) in this year’s assessment, placing the company in the “Leader” category. The MSCI ESG Rating measures companies’ resilience to financially relevant, industry-specific sustainability risks and opportunities. By assigning industry-relative letter ratings from CCC to AAA, MSCI identifies how effectively companies manage these risks and opportunities relative to peers, recognizing industry leaders such as DKSH. This improved rating reflects DKSH’s strong performance in managing material environmental, social, and governance risks and opportunities relative to its industry peers.
About DKSH
For more information please contact:
DKSH Holding Ltd.
Melanie Grüter
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DKSH Management Ltd.
|Wiesenstrasse 8
|8008 Zurich
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|044 386 72 72
|E-mail:
|media@dksh.com
|Internet:
|www.dksh.com
|ISIN:
|CH0126673539
|Valor:
|12667353
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2325594
|End of News
|EQS News Service
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2325594 12.05.2026 CET/CEST
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