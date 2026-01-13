DKSH Aktie
DKSH Receives Approval From SBTi for Near-Term and Net-Zero Emissions Targets
DKSH Management Ltd.
/ Key word(s): Sustainability
Media Release
DKSH has achieved another milestone in its sustainability efforts, as the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has officially validated its near-term and net zero targets. This approval reflects DKSH’s commitment to its climate ambitions and reinforces its goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.
Zurich, Switzerland, January 13, 2025 – DKSH’s near-term and net-zero emissions targets have been approved by SBTi. This approval confirms that DKSH’s near-term climate ambitions are in line with the latest climate science. Furthermore, the SBTi has validated DKSH’s long-term emissions reduction target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050.
About Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi)
