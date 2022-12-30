30.12.2022 07:00:09

DKSH Sells its 25% Stake in Swiss Luxury Watchmaker Bovet

30.12.2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Media release

Zurich, Switzerland On December 29, 2022, DKSH Holding AG and Mr. Pascal Raffy, owner of 75% of the share capital of Bovet Fleurier SA, have agreed on the sale of DKSH Holding AG's 25% stake in Bovet Fleurier SA to Mr. Pascal Raffy. The transaction does not materially affect DKSH's profit and loss statement.

About DKSH 
DKSHs purpose is to enrich peoples lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 33,100 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2021. www.dksh.com
 

For more information please contact:

DKSH Holding Ltd.
Till Leisner
Head, Group Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability
Phone +41 44 386 7315
till.leisner@dksh.com

Demet Biçer
Manager, Group Media Relations
Phone +41 44 386 7217
demet.bicer@dksh.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: DKSH Management Ltd.
Wiesenstrasse 8
8008 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 386 72 72
E-mail: media@dksh.com
Internet: www.dksh.com
ISIN: CH0126673539
Valor: 12667353
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1523887

 
End of News EQS News Service

1523887  30.12.2022 CET/CEST

