DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Acquisition

DKSH Strengthens its Healthcare Own Brands Business With the Acquisition of the Meliane® Brand



27.07.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Media release DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire the Meliane oral contraceptive brand from Bayer across 30 markets in Europe, North Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The acquisition is in line with DKSH’s strategy to expand its Healthcare Own Brands portfolio and strengthen its presence in higher-value segments and services. Zurich, Switzerland, July 27, 2026 – DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire the rights for Meliane®, a well-established oral contraceptive brand from Bayer, across 30 markets spanning Europe, North Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. Meliane is a low-dose combined oral contraceptive and has been available to patients for more than three decades. The brand is marketed under various trade names and benefits from broad physician familiarity, as well as an established safety and efficacy profile.



The acquisition marks another step in DKSH’s strategy to expand its Healthcare Own Brands portfolio and increase its exposure to attractive therapeutic areas with growing underlying demand such as Women’s Health. The acquisition of Meliane complements DKSH’s existing product portfolio in Women’s Health with an established and trusted brand that holds a strong market position in several markets.



In 2025, Meliane generated net sales of approximately CHF 15 million1. Most of the acquired markets overlap with DKSH’s existing commercial platform, especially in Europe, enabling the company to build on its established network of distribution partners. DKSH will leverage its experience with contract manufacturing organizations to support the long-term development and supply of the brand. Closing is subject to customary conditions and expected to occur in the third quarter of 2026.



Patrik Grande, Head Business Unit Healthcare at DKSH, said: “The acquisition of Meliane further strengthens our Healthcare Own Brands portfolio and reinforces our commitment to Women’s Health as a strategic therapeutic area. Meliane is a trusted and well-established brand with a strong heritage and attractive geographic footprint. We see significant opportunities to further develop the brand through our market access, distribution and commercialization capabilities, helping improve patients’ lives across our markets and delivering synergies as well as value creation for our shareholders at the same time.”



1 1 Swiss franc equals 1.09 Euro About DKSH

For more than 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, e-commerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people’s lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 35 markets with 26,840 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2025. DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes pharmaceuticals, consumer health, over-the-counter products and medical devices. With around 7,580 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 5.8 billion in 2025. www.dksh.com/hec For more information please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd.



Till Leisner

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7315

till.leisner@dksh.com



Melanie Grüter

Manager, Group Media Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7211

melanie.grueter@dksh.com

End of Media Release

View original content: EQS News