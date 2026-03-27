DKSH To Acquire AIC Ingredients To Expand Southeast Asia Food Business

(RTTNews) - DKSH Holding AG (DKSH.SW, DKSHF), a Swiss-based market expansion services provider, announced Friday the signing of an agreement to acquire AIC Ingredients Sdn Bhd to strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia.

The financial terms were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

The acquisition will enhance DKSH's capabilities in food blending and manufacturing while expanding its footprint in Malaysia's bakery-focused functional ingredients market.

DKSH conducts its customized food solutions business under its ekpi brand. The addition of AIC Ingredients establishes a third pillar for ekpi in Malaysia and strengthens regional formulation and manufacturing capabilities.

AIC Ingredients was founded in 1998, specializes in developing and manufacturing functional blends for the bakery industry, offering services including recipe formulation and contract blending.

The company operates with around 60 employees and has built a strong market position through technical expertise and customer collaboration.

On Thursday, DKSH.SW closed trading, 1.18% higher at CHF 59.80 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.