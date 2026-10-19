DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): Acquisition

DKSH to Establish a Healthcare Platform in the Middle East and Scale Up Capabilities With the Acquisition of NewBridge Pharmaceuticals



19.10.2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire NewBridge Pharmaceuticals, a leading healthcare commercialization platform for specialty and rare disease medicines in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The acquisition expands DKSH Healthcare into a new region and strengthens its capabilities in the higher-value segment of commercial outsourcing. It is expected to be accretive to DKSH’s Net sales growth and Core EBIT margin, and to Earnings per share from closing. Zurich, Switzerland, October 19, 2026 – DKSH has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of NewBridge Pharmaceuticals (“NewBridge” or the “Company”), a Dubai-headquartered healthcare commercialization platform with operations across 14 markets in the MENA region, for an enterprise value of USD 390 million. The acquisition represents a pivotal step in expanding DKSH Healthcare’s footprint beyond Asia Pacific and advances DKSH Healthcare’s strategic roadmap to become a leading multi-regional, end-to-end outsourcing platform. It also aligns with DKSH’s strategy to accelerate M&A. It enhances DKSH’s offering as a single partner of choice for biopharmaceutical companies across a wider range of geographies and strengthens the commercialization of innovative medicines for specialty and rare diseases, including launch excellence, market access and medical affairs.



The NewBridge business was established in 2010 in Dubai, with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the UAE among its key markets, and has a focused portfolio of innovative medicines across oncology, neurology, immunology, gastroenterology, and rare diseases. The Company is benefiting from structural growth in healthcare, increasing demand for regional commercialization partners, and supportive regulatory, market access and reimbursement frameworks.



NewBridge is a partner of choice for pharmaceutical companies in the region, with a proven track record and long-standing relationships across a broad partner base. Its end-to-end regional commercialization platform combines specialized market access, medical affairs, and sales force capabilities with scientific partnerships across the healthcare ecosystem. The highly experienced and multinational management team that has successfully developed the business will become part of the DKSH organization.



NewBridge is expected to generate Net sales of around USD 385 million in 2027, with a high single-digit EBITDA margin.



The acquisition will be financed with debt, keeping headroom for further M&A and an unchanged progressive dividend policy.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, and is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2027. DKSH and NewBridge will work together to ensure a smooth integration and continuity for customers, partners and employees upon completion.



DKSH CEO Stefan Butz commented: “We are very delighted to have signed the agreement to acquire NewBridge and look forward to welcoming its talented team to DKSH. The acquisition further strengthens our healthcare commercial outsourcing business, a strategic focus area that has been a consistent growth driver in recent years. It also represents an important step in our strategy to expand beyond Asia Pacific into structurally attractive healthcare markets and to strengthen our capabilities in rare diseases and innovative launches. Together, we will be even better positioned to support multinational healthcare and biotech companies across a broader range of geographies and therapeutic areas.”



NewBridge CEO Joe Henein commented: “We are extremely proud of what the NewBridge team has built and incredibly excited to join forces with DKSH. The combination brings together two highly complementary organizations with a shared commitment to supporting healthcare companies and improving patient access to innovative therapies. With DKSH’s scale, expertise, and long-term commitment to growth, we are ideally positioned to accelerate the next phase of our development and create additional value for our clients and partners across the region.”



Conference call

DKSH CEO Stefan Butz, CFO Ido Wallach, and Head of Business Unit Healthcare Patrik Grande will present the acquisition in a live webcast for analysts and investors today at 2:30 p.m. CEST.

To participate, please register here.

A recording will be available on the DKSH website after the call. About DKSH

For more than 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, e-commerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people’s lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 35 markets with 26,840 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2025. DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes pharmaceuticals, consumer health, over-the-counter products and medical devices. With around 7,580 specialists, the Business Unit generated Net sales of CHF 5.8 billion in 2025. www.dksh.com/hec For more information please contact: DKSH Holding Ltd.

Livia Baratta

Head, Group Investor & Media Relations

Phone +41 79 821 1955

livia.baratta@dksh.com



Moritz Stähelin

Senior Manager, Group Investor Relations

Phone +41 44 386 7318

moritz.staehelin@dksh.com

End of Media Release

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