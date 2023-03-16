16.03.2023 17:45:18

DKSHs 90th Ordinary General Meeting 2023

DKSH Management Ltd. / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Dividend
DKSHs 90th Ordinary General Meeting 2023

16.03.2023 / 17:45 CET/CEST

Media release

  • Shareholders approved all motions with a clear majority
  • All current Board members re-elected
  • Gabriel Baertschi elected as new member of the Board of Directors
  • Proposal of dividend increase of 4.9% to CHF 2.15 per share accepted

Zurich, Switzerland, March 16, 2023 DKSHs shareholders have voted in favor of all motions at the companys 90th Ordinary General Meeting by a large majority. In total, 180 shareholders were present and a total of 55,740,804 shares, equaling 85.70% of the share capital, were represented at the meeting.

Marco Gadola was re-elected as Chairman, and all current Board members as well as the members of the Nomination and Compensation committee were re-elected for another term of office until completion of the next Ordinary General Meeting. In addition, Gabriel Baertschi was elected as new member of DKSHs Board of Directors and the Nomination and Compensation committee.

Shareholders authorized the dividend increase of 4.9% to CHF 2.15 per share. DKSH will distribute CHF 139.6 million to shareholders, with the payout expected to be made as from March 22, 2023. The Group remains committed to its progressive, ordinary dividend policy.

DKSHs shareholders also voted in favor of all other motions. They granted discharge from liability to each member of the Board of Directors and of the Executive Committee, authorized the Group consolidated financial statements and compensation for the financial year 2022, and re-elected the Statutory Auditors as well as the Independent Proxy. Equally, the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association were all approved by the shareholders.

DKSHs Chairman, Marco Gadola, commented: With disciplined strategy execution, DKSH has demonstrated resilience and agility in view of global challenges in 2022. I am proud of our teams dedication and hard work and grateful to all shareholders for their continuous support. We remain committed to creating value for all stakeholders and look forward to continuing our collaboration in 2023.
 

About DKSH
DKSHs purpose is to enrich peoples lives. For more than 150 years, we have been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across our Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, we offer sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 37 markets with 32,600 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.3 billion in 2022. www.dksh.com

For more information please contact:

DKSH Holding Ltd.

Till Leisner
Head, Group Investor & Media Relations, Sustainability
Phone +41 44 386 7315
till.leisner@dksh.com

Demet Biçer
Manager, Group Media Relations
Phone +41 44 386 7217
demet.bicer@dksh.com


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: DKSH Management Ltd.
Wiesenstrasse 8
8008 Zurich
Switzerland
Phone: 044 386 72 72
E-mail: media@dksh.com
Internet: www.dksh.com
ISIN: CH0126673539
Valor: 12667353
Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1584817

 
End of News EQS News Service

1584817  16.03.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1584817&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DKSH AGmehr Nachrichten