16.03.2023 17:45:18
DKSHs 90th Ordinary General Meeting 2023
DKSH Management Ltd.
Zurich, Switzerland, March 16, 2023 DKSHs shareholders have voted in favor of all motions at the companys 90th Ordinary General Meeting by a large majority. In total, 180 shareholders were present and a total of 55,740,804 shares, equaling 85.70% of the share capital, were represented at the meeting.
DKSH Holding Ltd.
Demet Biçer
