DKSHs Sustainability Achievements Awarded With the EcoVadis Gold Rating

DKSHs commitment to Sustainability has been recognized with the internationally renowned EcoVadis Gold Rating. With its score DKSH ranks among the top 5% of the companies rated by EcoVadis.

Zurich, Switzerland, October 4, 2022 DKSH, a leading Market Expansion Services provider for companies seeking to grow in Asia and Beyond, has received the EcoVadis Gold Rating for Sustainability. With its score DKSH ranks among the top 5% of all companies rated. EcoVadis uses an independent assessment methodology built on international sustainability standards that rates companies according to 21 Sustainability criteria in four main areas: environment, labor and human rights, ethics as well as sustainable procurement. Founded in 2007 in Paris, EcoVadis is the world's largest and most trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, creating a global network of more than 100,000 rated companies.

DKSHs Gold Rating this year was attributed to its structured and proactive implementation of Sustainability into its business with significant improvements in the areas of environment and sustainable procurement. DKSH has reduced its own greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 40% from its baseline of 2020, ahead of its reduction target of 35% by 2025. The companys commitment to the United Nations Global Compact also affirms its ambition to align its strategy and operations with ten universally accepted principles on human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption. Another measure contributing to the Gold Rating was DKSHs Belonging initiative, which serves as a natural extension of the companys culture, purpose, and values that has been recorded in a designated policy, and drives diversity, equity, and inclusion across the Group.

DKSH enriches peoples lives by providing access to goods, services, and insights. United by its vision to be the trusted partner, it helps companies grow by distributing, promoting, and servicing their products. Delivering life-saving drugs to hospitals, bringing high-quality products to remote villages, installing technology that raises living and safety standards, and providing new formulations for pharmaceutical, personal care, or food products that make life more sustainable are just a few examples of how DKSH touches lives around the clock.

Stefan P. Butz, CEO of DKSH, commented: The Ecovadis Gold Rating is a testament to our ongoing commitment to responsible business practices. Sustainability is one of our corporate values, and we bring it to life through our Sustainability Framework focusing on three pillars: Our People Our Partners Our Planet. We will continue to make progress on our Sustainability journey with our defined targets and our Framework in mind with the ultimate aim of fulfilling our purpose of enriching peoples lives.