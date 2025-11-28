DL Holdings’ Interim Net Profit Surges Over 25-Fold as Digital Finance Strategy Accelerates Implementation



EQS Newswire / 28/11/2025 / 05:15 CET/CEST



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 November 2025 - DL Holdings Group released its interim financial report for the six months ended September 30, 2025, on November 27. The Group recorded a net profit of HK$202 million, representing a 2,511% increase compared with the same period last year; revenue from principal operations reached HK$118 million, up 43% year-on-year; and other income reached HK$194 million, an increase of 528% over the same period. While delivering a comprehensive improvement in performance, the Group has accelerated its strategic transformation and achieved substantial breakthroughs in digital finance. It is among the first to explore an innovative shareholder return mechanism powered by blockchain technology, using technological innovation to practice the philosophy of inclusive finance and enabling a broader base of investors to share the dividends of digital economic growth.



01 Performance Highlights and Financial Results



The Group's business continues to display a diversified structure, with revenue contributions from each segment clearly defined. DL's licensed business — the Financial Services segment — recorded revenue of approximately HK$75.62 million, representing a 56% year-on-year increase. This segment's revenue primarily came from: financial advisory and investment management service fees of approximately HK$23.66 million from DL Securities; securities trading commissions and brokerage income of approximately HK$8.34 million; and insurance brokerage commissions of approximately HK$41.25 million.



DL Securities made significant progress in business innovation and strategic expansion. Strategically, DL Securities has focused on advancing innovation in cross-border financial services — establishing a professional cross-border M&A team to provide one-stop financial service solutions for outbound companies, and forming strategic partnerships with multiple international financial centers to build a global service network. On July 25, 2025, DL Securities submitted an application to the SFC to vary its existing Type 1 (dealing in securities) and Type 4 (advising on securities) licenses to include regulated virtual asset trading and advisory activities (license upgrade), which has now entered its final stage of approval. Management expects that by 2027, DL Securities' number of clients will increase to 200,000, and AUM will grow to HK$50 billion.



The family office and wealth management business, as one of the Group's core segments, delivered stable performance during the reporting period and achieved substantial breakthroughs and scalable growth. Both client AUM and management fee income rose significantly. For the six months ended September 30, 2025, DL Family Office — including associated insurance brokerage commissions — recorded total revenue of approximately HK$68.07 million. Looking ahead, the Group expects the number of family office clients to increase to 200 by 2027 and AUM to exceed HK$78 billion (approximately US$10 billion). Currently, DL Holdings' total assets under management and advisory exceed HK$27.3 billion (approximately US$3.5 billion). As one of Hong Kong's earliest government-recognized multi-family offices, DL is also the only platform whose business footprint covers Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Japan, and the United States.



Since July 2025, the Group has raised a total of approximately HK$1.834 billion through two rounds of equity financing, convertible bond issuance, management capital injection, and other strategic investments. Following these fundraisings, the Group's net assets have now reached nearly HK$3 billion, providing strong capital support for the expansion and technological advancement of its digital finance business.



02 Strategic Expansion and Business Breakthroughs



Supported by substantial market confidence and capital resources, DL Holdings has rapidly advanced its strategic transformation over the past six months. The Group has achieved significant progress across four key areas — asset digitalization, digital asset investment, global ultra-luxury real estate investment, and global market expansion — demonstrating its forward-looking strategy and execution capability in the digital finance era.



In the area of asset digitalization, blockchain technology is redefining asset structures. Physical assets valued at HK$500 million — including the DL Tower — have initiated the tokenization process, with HK$60 million already completed. The tokenization of the HK$312 million equity stake in the U.S. ultra-luxury real estate project ONE Carmel has created an innovative shareholder-return model. The Company plans to distribute special dividends to shareholders in future years based on the digital rights generated from these tokenized assets. In addition, the Group has completed the tokenization of approximately HK$40 million in equity from technology companies such as ByteDance and Kraken.



In the digital asset investment sector, the Group continues to expand its commitment. In computing power, HK$320 million has been invested to complete the procurement of the first batch of high-performance mining machines, and an additional HK$800 million digital asset investment roadmap has been planned — including HK$560 million for computing power and HK$240 million for gold-backed digital assets. Cooperation with Antalpha has advanced further: the first phase of gold-backed token investment of nearly HK$40 million has been completed, and thousands of mining machines are currently being deployed. Continued investment in NeuralFin has also shown strong results — the platform's valuation has reached HK$546 million, and it has begun preparations for a U.S. listing, further strengthening the Group's digital finance ecosystem.



In global ultra-luxury real estate investment, after eight years of dedicated development, DL's U.S. real estate project ONE Carmel in California has obtained the White Paper issued by the California Department of Real Estate, indicating that the project has passed more than 300 stringent government reviews and completed full certification of land planning, infrastructure, and homeowner-protection systems. The project's land valuation has exceeded HK$1.56 billion (approximately US$200 million), and the total development value of the Carmel project is expected to exceed HK$15.6 billion (approximately US$2 billion).



In global market expansion, the Group has made notable achievements. DL Holdings subscribed up to US$12 million in newly issued shares of Swiss-listed Youngtimers AG, becoming its largest institutional shareholder and successfully expanding its business network to Zurich and Sydney. These achievements provide a strong foundation for the Group's future development and its ability to deliver enhanced shareholder returns.



03 Innovative Returns and Value Sharing



DL Holdings firmly believes that corporate value creation must be shared with shareholders. The Group is actively applying innovative digital-finance solutions to convert physical assets into direct shareholder benefits. For its landmark Hong Kong property, the DL Tower — valued at up to HK$500 million — the Group plans to distribute special dividends valued at up to HK$60 million to eligible shareholders through compliant tokenization. At the same time, DL will tokenize its HK$312 million (approximately US$40 million) equity stake in the ONE Carmel project in California and plans to distribute this as special dividends to shareholders in the future. These initiatives allow shareholders to directly hold on-chain assets and share the appreciation value of top-tier real estate projects — establishing a new model of shareholder return.



To demonstrate strong confidence in the Company's long-term development, controlling shareholders Mr. Andy Chen and Ms. Crystal Jiang have voluntarily committed to a 12-month lock-up period during which no shares will be sold. This aligns with the Company's talent-incentive strategy — including the completed issuance of 90 million shares as free grants, the buyback and placement of 30 million shares into the employee trust, and the planned market repurchase and employee incentives for an additional 40 million shares. In total, 160 million shares have been allocated to incentivize the core team, all sourced from existing shares or market repurchases, ensuring zero dilution for existing shareholders — achieving deep alignment of interests among shareholders, the Company, and employees.



From tokenized dividends to voluntary lock-ups by major shareholders, from innovative incentive mechanisms to collective value sharing, every step taken by DL Holdings reflects its commitment to "growing together with shareholders." The Group is dedicated to building a transparent, mutually beneficial, and sustainable new investment ecosystem, enabling investors to share the tremendous potential of digital finance and making investing easier for everyone.



Mr. Andy Chen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DL Holdings Group, stated: "Most investors remain far removed from top-tier investment opportunities worldwide. This structural gap motivates DL to push forward a profound transformation: by leveraging our channel advantages and capital strength, we allocate world-class assets — from premium real estate to high-quality private equity — across the globe. Through RWA tokenization, these scarce assets are 'broken down' and delivered securely and efficiently to every investor who trusts us, through platforms such as DL Securities and NeuralFin. This is the path toward financial equality and inclusive finance — and it is DL's solemn commitment to the market."

Hashtag: #DLHoldings



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

News Source: DL Holdings Group Limited