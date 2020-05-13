DLA Piper launches Beyond the Curve podcast to help clients and communities move forward

NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper is pleased to announce the launch of its new podcast, Beyond the Curve, which will help businesses and communities plan and adapt to the challenges and uncertainties resulting from COVID-19. DLA Piper lawyers and other business and community leaders will discuss forward-facing approaches to navigating these unprecedented times.

In the first episode, John Sullivan, global co-chair and US chair of the firm's Real Estate practice, hears from Dean Shapiro of Oxford Properties about ways in which the company is serving its communities during the pandemic, including turning vacant real estate space at Hudson Yards in New York City into a commissary to feed healthcare workers. In addition, DLA Piper's Mariah DiGrino speaks with Kate Maehr, director of the Greater Chicago Food Depository, about the pandemic's effect on the organization's daily operations.

The next two episodes in the line-up will help employers as they think about reopening workplaces and bringing employees back into offices, as well as opportunities and challenges for businesses as they seek to balance the need to meet contractual and financial obligations while also preserving cash. Future episodes will touch on the entertainment, healthcare, technology and retail sectors, among other topics.

"We are expanding the ways in which we deliver our practical and proven guidance and assistance to our clients and communities our clients and communities with practical and proven guidance and insights," said John J. Gilluly III, global and US co-chair of DLA Piper's Corporate practice. "Beyond the Curve will highlight how companies and people around the world are overcoming the challenges of the moment to emerge better and stronger in the future."

The Beyond the Curve podcast is available on DLA Piper's site.

Sign up here to receive DLA Piper's daily digest of alerts, webinars and other publications and events.

About DLA Piper

DLA Piper is a global law firm with lawyers located in more than 40 countries throughout the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, positioning us to help clients with their legal needs around the world. In certain jurisdictions, this information may be considered attorney advertising. dlapiper.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dla-piper-launches-beyond-the-curve-podcast-to-help-clients-and-communities-move-forward-301058630.html

SOURCE DLA Piper