DLocal Aktie
WKN DE: A3CRQL / ISIN: KYG290181018
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14.07.2026 17:35:46
DLocal Director Sebastian Kanovich Sells 25,700 Shares for $398,350 -- Is the Stock a Sell Too?
Sebastian Kanovich, Director of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO), sold 25,700 shares on July 7, 2026, at $15.50 per share. SEC Form 4 filingTransaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($15.50); post-transaction value based on July 07, 2026, market close ($14.88).DLocal Limited operates as a leading fintech payment processor with a market capitalization of $4.3 billion and TTM revenue of $1.2 billion, demonstrating significant scale in the global payments infrastructure space. The company's competitive advantage derives from its specialized expertise in emerging-market payment ecosystems and its extensive network of local and alternative payment method integrations, enabling merchants to reach customers in regions underserved by traditional payment processors. With a net income margin of approximately 16.0% on TTM revenues, DLocal exhibits strong operational efficiency and profitability characteristics typical of high-quality fintech infrastructure businesses.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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Nachrichten zu DLocal Limited Registered Shs -A-
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13.05.26
|Ausblick: DLocal öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
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29.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: DLocal zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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17.03.26
|Ausblick: DLocal legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
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03.03.26
|Erste Schätzungen: DLocal veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)