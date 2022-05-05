dLocal Launches dLocal Go to Help Small Businesses Start, Grow and Succeed in Emerging Markets Around the World

dLocal, the leading payment platform connecting global merchants to emerging markets, today announced a new offering, DLocal Go, an online platform for entrepreneurs, startups, and small and medium-sized business owners to process payments and access other financial services in emerging markets around the world.

For many small businesses that want to launch internationally, accepting just credit card payments means a high potential for missed sales. dLocal Go solves this problem by offering a self-service platform to launch in minutes the processing of local payments in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. The online platform was designed to help small and medium-sized businesses boost sales as they expand into international and regional markets without having to be present in those countries. dLocal Go removes the hassles of compliance, legal and technical issues that come with setting up payments in an emerging market.

dLocal now accepts more than 700 payment methods in 35 emerging markets. This means dLocal Go will help companies receive payments in local currencies and be able to convert it in dollars, euros or any other local currency in which dLocal operates.

"Entrepreneurs have a vision to start, grow and succeed with their business, and are important engines for prosperity,” said Rodrigo Sanchez Prandi, Senior Vice President of Product at dLocal. "With dLocal Go, those visionaries will now have the payment and financial technology tools to reach billions of customers in Latin America, Africa and Asia with a simple, easy and fast solution in minutes. We’re excited to launch this product to help support these high-potential companies achieve their growth ambitions abroad.”

With one account, dLocal Go will allow entrepreneurs to operate in over 35 countries without having on the ground entities in compliance with local regulations. dLocal Go gives these businesses the ability to turn on and off markets based on sales needs. The service also grants access to dLocal’s world-class fraud prevention network to reduce chargebacks while providing a secure payment experience for a small or medium-sized businesses’ customers. There is no need for coding or website changes. It is designed to plug and play with Shopify, Shopify Plus and other eCommerce Platforms.

To learn more about dLocal Go or to open an account, go to https://dlocal.com/go/.

About dLocal

dLocal powers local payments in emerging markets connecting global enterprise merchants with billions of emerging market consumers across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Through the "One dLocal” concept (one API, one platform, one contract), global companies can accept payments, send pay-outs, settle funds globally, and issue white label prepaid virtual and physical debit cards in local currencies, without the need to manage separate pay-in and payout processors, set up numerous local entities, and integrate multiple acquirers and payment methods in each market. Learn more at https://dlocal.com.

