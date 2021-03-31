DLP Real Estate Capital CEO Don Wenner Launches Book Titled 'Building An Elite Organization'

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla., March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Thirty-six-year-old CEO Don Wenner, leader of a highly successful and rapidly growing financial services and real estate investment firm, today announced the one-week countdown for his much-anticipated book titled Building An Elite Organization. The book is set to be released for purchase on April 6, 2021, and provides an easy-to-follow blueprint for entrepreneurs and business owners to scale a high-growth, high-profit business with lasting success.

"Building An Elite Organization is about helping small business owners and entrepreneurs to scale profitably so they can provide jobs and make an impact in their communities," said Don Wenner, DLP Real Estate Capital CEO. "I come from humble beginnings and had the desire to build something great and the book provides clear direction for others to do the same by following the system, tools, and blueprint that will take them there."

The book is a combination of the last 16 years of Wenner's life as an entrepreneur. Wenner, a voracious reader of business-inspired books, was looking for a way to take the "best of the best" advice, those "blueprints" that actually work and tie them all together into a symbiotic and symmetrical formula.

Building An Elite Organization includes a foreword by Hal Elrod, best-selling author of The Miracle Morning.

"Building An Elite Organization is the most complete and actionable guide I've ever seen for entrepreneurs who want to build high-growth and high-profit businesses. From establishing a clear strategy to mastering people, operations, and acceleration, Don Wenner has created the ultimate roadmap," stated Elrod.

A companion to the book, the Elite Journal, already a brand-new Amazon bestseller, provides the framework to achieve BIG goals, build action steps, deliver on execution, and track metrics - all in 90 days. Register to pre-order the book at https://dlpelite.com/ and order the companion journal at https://dlpelite.com/journal/.

As the CEO of DLP Real Estate Capital, Wenner and his 400+ dedicated DLP Real Estate Capital team members lead a private financial services and real estate investment firm dedicated to making a significant impact on the current housing and jobs crises in America. His company, along with over 1,000 of his investors, invest primarily in multifamily housing communities that offer safe and affordable housing for hard-working individuals and families. DLP Real Estate Capital currently owns 12,600 housing units among 21 states. Additionally, the company lends capital to real estate investors by way of 1st position loans, providing strong, consistent, and predictable returns.

In 2019, Wenner founded The DLP Positive Returns Foundation, whose mission - Dream Bigger. Live Better. Choose Prosperity. Passionately creating prosperity through providing a hand up in the pursuit of affordable housing, homeownership, fulfilling employment, and entrepreneurship - echoes that of his company.

Contact: jloconte@dlpre.com

DLP Real Estate Capital is a leader in the single and multi-family real estate sectors of brokerage, investment management, asset management, property management, construction, and private lending. The company leads and inspires the building of wealth and prosperity through the execution of innovative real estate solutions, generates consistent returns and results for its investors and partners, and gives back through its Positive Returns Foundation.

DLP has over $1.25 billion in AUM, over 700 loans in portfolio, and has closed 16,000+ real estate transactions totaling $4+ billion. DLP has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S. for eight consecutive years; earned the #3 spot for Americas' Fastest Growing Companies 2020 in real estate & property by Financial Times and has been named by The WSJ as one of the top 15 real estate firms in the U.S. for the fifth straight year, including the #1 team in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for sales.

