Fluor Aktie
WKN: 591332 / ISIN: US3434121022
|
30.12.2025 19:36:54
DME Capital Loads Up on Fluor Stock. Should You Buy the Dip Too?
According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated Nov. 14, 2025, DME Capital Management, LP bought 1,694,100 additional shares of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR)during the third quarter. The transaction significantly increased the fund's total Fluor holding by 44.3% to 5,513,680 shares, boosting its position by approximately $36.13 million. Fluor is a leading global engineering and construction firm, operating at scale with a diversified portfolio across energy, infrastructure, and government solutions. The company's strategy focuses on delivering complex projects, driving innovation in the energy transition, and achieving technical excellence in mission-critical sectors. Its integrated service model and deep industry expertise position it competitively to address evolving client needs in both traditional and emerging markets.2025 was a rollercoaster ride for Fluor. Shares hit 52-week highs of $57.50 per share on July 31 but plunged the very next day after the company reported sharply lower revenue and earnings. High costs because of some subcontractor errors and an unexpected arbitration ruling for a Mexican project completed in 2021 were to blame. Fluor's backlog also fell 13% year over year to $28 billion, reflecting a slowdown in key end markets.
