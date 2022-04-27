|
27.04.2022 10:07:04
DMG MORI Q1 EBIT Rises, Sales Revenues Up 33%; Confirms FY22 Forecasts
(RTTNews) - DMG MORI said it achieved new record figures for order intake, EBIT, EBIT margin and free cash flow in the first quarter. DMG MORI confirmed the forecasts for 2022.
First-quarter EBIT rose by 374% to a record level of 55.9 million euros from 11.8 million euros, prior year. The EBIT margin was at 10.0% compared to 2.8%. Earnings after tax was 39.6 million euros, up 394% from prior year.
First-quarter sales revenues rose by 33% to 561.0 million euros from 421.6 million euros, last year. Order intake was 861.6 million euros, up 46%.
DMG MORI confirmed its forecasts for the full year. The company targets order intake of around 2.5 billion euros. Sales revenues are estimated to be around 2.3 billion euros. The company expects EBIT of around 180 million euros.
