DM'ing All Creators and Mixologists: NEW Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla Combines Notes of Nostalgia with a Modern-Day Twist for the Perfect Pairing

NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum is revealing its unique take on a classic combination of flavors with the launch of its newest offering Cherry Vanilla. Available on shelves for a limited time, Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla blends the signature taste of our spiced rum with the sweetness of dark cherries, the notes of rich creamy vanilla and a hint of spice to create a contemporary twist on a timeless classic.

To celebrate, Captain Morgan has coupled with reality TV fan-favorite "Grocery Store Joe" aka Joe Amabile who is no stranger to the perfect pairing. As an entrepreneur with more than 10 years of experience in the food industry, Joe knows firsthand about experimenting in the kitchen (and bar) and how adding a little spice to the sweet and nostalgic can inspire creative expression. In need of some cherry vanilla inspiration? Try Joe's signature Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla cocktail, "I Gotta Crush" which blends cola, lime juice, maraschino cherries, and fresh mint for a sweet balanced flavor.

"I'm all about finding the perfect match not just when it comes to love," Amabile said. "When I heard about Captain Morgan marrying these two flavors, it got me really excited about experimenting with new cocktail recipes and seeing all the concoctions people come up with. Another personal favorite of mine is the Cherry Vanilla Cola Float, because with only three ingredients – cola, vanilla ice cream and Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla – it's quick AND tasty!"

Captain Morgan is challenging everyone 21+ to free their imaginations and bring their own unique spice to the new flavor with delicious cocktail creations and share on social using #MyCherryVanillaCreation. Because whether you're the Cherry-Vanilla-Bombshell-shaken-not stirred-garnished-with-exactly-four-cherries type or a Cherry-Vanilla-and-Cola-soda-fountain-inspired-float, there's no wrong way to enjoy a Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla. Prefer to keep things simple yet delicious? Enjoy Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla with Cola over ice. The possibilities are endless.

"Captain Morgan has a history of experimenting with new flavors. For Cherry Vanilla we used inspiration from the past to create something new," said Sam Salameh, Vice President, Captain Morgan. "We wanted to give people the comfort of a flavor they love, our spiced rum, with a twist that would inspire experimentation whether an ice cream float or their own personal creation."

Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla is available on shelves now for a limited time across the U.S. and Canada in a 750mL bottle with an ABV of 30% at a suggested retail price of $15.99. This nostalgic offering won't stick around forever, so rum fans 21+ shouldn't wait to start sharing their very own #MyCherryVanillaCreation.

Be sure to follow @CaptainMorganUSA on Instagram and @CaptainMorganUS on Twitter for more delicious updates on Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla. No matter how you decide to enjoy Captain Morgan, always remember to drink responsibly.

I Gotta Crush – Joe Amabile's Signature Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla Cocktail

2 oz Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla Spiced Rum

1.5 oz Cola

.5 oz Lime Juice

Crushed Ice

Maraschino Cherries

Fresh Mint Leaves

Lime Wedges

Instructions: Clap mint leaf in your palms to release the aromas and place at the bottom of a tall glass along with one lime wedge, lime juice and two Maraschino cherries. Using a muddler, muddle the mint, lime, and cherries. Then fill the glass 2/3 full of crushed ice. Pour in Captain Morgan Cherry Vanilla Spiced Rum and Cola. Give it a good stir. Garnish with a mint spring, lime wedge and/or Maraschino cherry. Enjoy!

About Captain Morgan

Captain Morgan is the number one selling spiced rum and the third largest spirits brand in the U.S. Captain Morgan encourages everyone 21+ to always spice things up by bringing the flavor to every occasion. The Captain Morgan portfolio includes CAPTAIN MORGAN Original Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Sliced Apple Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN White Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Black Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN 100 Proof Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Private Stock, CAPTAIN MORGAN Silver Spiced Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Coconut Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Pineapple Rum, CAPTAIN MORGAN Gingerbread Spiced and CAPTAIN MORGAN Orange Vanilla Twist. For more information, visit www.CaptainMorgan.com.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

MEDIA CONTACTS

TAYLOR

captainmorganteam@taylorstrategy.com

Jazmine Settles

DIAGEO

Jazmine.Settles@diageo.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dming-all-creators-and-mixologists-new-captain-morgan-cherry-vanilla-combines-notes-of-nostalgia-with-a-modern-day-twist-for-the-perfect-pairing-301500254.html

SOURCE Captain Morgan