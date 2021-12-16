|
DNO ASA: Key Information Relating to Cash Dividend in December 2021
Oslo, 16 December 2021 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced that pursuant to the authorization granted at the Annual General Meeting held on 27 May 2021, the Board of Directors has decided to distribute a dividend payment of NOK 0.20 per share to be made on or about 30 December 2021 to all shareholders of record as of 22 December 2021. DNO shares will be traded ex-dividend as of 21 December 2021.
|Dividend amount:
|NOK 0.20 per share
|Declared currency:
|NOK
|Last day including right:
|20 December 2021
|Ex-date:
|21 December 2021
|Record date:
|22 December 2021
|Payment date:
|30 December 2021 (on or about)
|Date of approval:
|16 December 2021, based on authorization granted 27 May 2021
–
For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no
–
DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland and Yemen.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and section 3.2 of the Oslo Stock Exchange Continuing Obligations.
