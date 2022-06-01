|
01.06.2022 08:59:55
DNO Completes Partial Redemption of Bond Loan
Oslo, 1 June 2022 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, yesterday completed a USD 200 million partial call option redemption of its ISIN NO 0010852643 bond loan as referenced in the Company's 11 May 2022 stock exchange announcement.
Following this partial redemption and cancellation of USD 23,841,000 bonds previously acquired owned by the Company, the total amount outstanding under the bond loan is USD 176,159,000.
–
This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu DNO International ASA (A)mehr Nachrichten
|
11.05.22
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
09.02.22
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
26.01.22
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.21
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
20.10.21
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.07.21
|Ausblick: DNO International ASA (A) stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
14.07.21
|Erste Schätzungen: DNO International ASA (A) stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)