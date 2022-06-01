DNO Completes Partial Redemption of Bond Loan

Oslo, 1 June 2022 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, yesterday completed a USD 200 million partial call option redemption of its ISIN NO 0010852643 bond loan as referenced in the Company's 11 May 2022 stock exchange announcement.

Following this partial redemption and cancellation of USD 23,841,000 bonds previously acquired owned by the Company, the total amount outstanding under the bond loan is USD 176,159,000.

